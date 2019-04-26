|
Elizabeth Allen Mason Briele passed away at home on April 25th, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Michael Philip Briele; her children, Mason Philip Briele and Eva Mae Briele; her parents, Charles Allen Mason and Elizabeth Perryman Mason; her sister, Laura Mason Sellers (Lane); niece Britton Sellers; her grandmother, Frances Albritton Perryman.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Platt's Belair Road Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Beth grew up in Mobile, Alabama and attended St. Paul's Episcopal School where she was voted "Most Eccentric" in her graduating class. After leaving Mobile, Beth joined the Army Reserves and served in Iraq where she met her husband, Michael. Her adventurous nature and desire for excitement led Beth and Michael to accept jobs in Kuwait where they were employed for 3 years. This provided the perfect opportunity for them to explore Europe and many other countries. When they returned to the states, Beth and Michael made a home in Evans to raise their two children.
Beth had a beautiful voice and always loved to sing and enjoy all sorts of music. One of her favorite things in life was animals of all kinds, especially baby animals and dogs. But she had an unnatural fear of butterflies and their tiny legs.
Beth was never a planner; she preferred to always be spontaneous. She always found a way to keep life interesting for herself and her companions.
She loved her friends and family and defended both fiercely. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all that knew her.
If so desired, memorials may be made in Beth's name to the Lydia Project at www.thelydiaproject.org or to the
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019