Grovetown, GA - Mrs. Bethany Furlong Williamson, age 29, entered into rest on Monday, March 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Platt's Funeral Home at 1:00 PM on Sunday, March 17th, 2019 in the Chapel of Platt's Funeral Home on Belair Road, Evans, GA. Chaplain Frankie May will officiate. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Platt's.
Beth grew up in Spring, Texas and graduated from Colorado University. She worked as a project specialist at CB&I. She was a dedicated wife, mother and friend. She was always there for her children, family and friends. Helping people was a passion for Beth and making a difference. An advocate for epilepsy and a generous supporter of law enforcement and other endeavors close to her heart. "God is within her, she will not fail; God will help her at break of day" Psalm 46:5
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bret Williamson. Survivors include her mother, Christine Furlong, (Joe Campos); father, Jim Furlong (Donna); children, Brendon, Briahna and Brooke Williamson; brothers and sisters, Mya Furlong, Ashley Furlong; and grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, many friends and extended family.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation at www.pcdh19info.org or to the , P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675. Please visit www.plattsfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook for condolences.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2019