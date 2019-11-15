|
Bette Jo Hardy Jackson
Soperton, GA—Mrs. Bette Jo Hardy Jackson, age 83 of the Lothair Community of Soperton passed away on Wednesday evening, November 13, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital in Augusta.
Born in Soperton, she was the eldest daughter and one of eight children born to the late Marion Cecil and Reatha Mae Stevens Hardy. She grew up in Lothair and was a graduate of Soperton High School, Class of 1954. After high school, she attended Brewton Parker College in Mt. Vernon. In 1957 she married a longtime friend and Treutlen County native, Walter Jackson. Her husband was serving in the U.S. Army which during the ensuing years allowed Mrs. Jackson and their children to travel to and live in various cities, states and foreign countries. The Jackson family settled in Augusta, GA in 1973. Mrs. Jackson began a very successful career in Real Estate in the Augusta area which lasted until she returned to Treutlen County in 1991. After returning to Soperton, she cared for her mother during the last years of her life.
Mrs. Jackson was always concerned about her family and loved any time spent with her grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She enjoyed do dadding, decorating and shopping.
She had been a longtime member at Lothair United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Walter "Pete" Jackson, who passed away in 2011, brothers, Rhodus Hardy, Ray "Dozie" Hardy, twins, Ruth Hardy Ortega and Roy Hardy and Robert "Buddy" Hardy.
Mrs. Jackson leaves behind her daughters, Angela Morales (Raul) and Beth Sample (John), all of Martinez, GA, two sisters, Kathryn Manning, Fayetteville, GA, Marilyn Knapp (Barry), Soperton, GA, grandchildren, Joseph Morales (Maggie), Reatha Morales, Jackson Sample, Anne Sample, Christina Sample, a great granddaughter, Lina Sample and her pet dachshund, Vernon.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in the Williams Chapel of Sammons Funeral Home with Reverend Mike Collins officiating.
Mrs. Jackson will be laid to rest beside her husband in Red Bluff Cemetery.
Her family will receive friends on Saturday, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
