Bette W. Youmans
North Augusta, SC—Private Graveside Services for Mrs. Bette W. Youmans, 88, who entered into rest May 13, 2020, will be conducted in Pineview Memorial Gardens, Pastor Al Branson officiating.
Mrs. Youmans was a native of North Carolina having made North Augusta her home for over 60 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church North Augusta and retired from the Medical College of Georgia as a Registered Nurse with 25 years of service. Mrs. Youmans was blessed to raise four children and took great pride in each of their accomplishments. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.R. Winn; her husband, Paul L. Youmans, M.D.; her sister, Earline Cooper; and a grandson, Paul W. Youmans.
Survivors include four children, Cynthia P. Youmans, M.D., Columbia, SC, Ret. Maj. Hugh W. (Martha) Youmans, Yorktown, VA, Raymond J. (Kathy) Youmans, Augusta, GA, Esther Y. Herring, North Augusta, SC; four grandchildren, Amy F. Herring, Kelly M. Herring, Jessica Youmans and Jennifer Youmans
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Green Pond Baptist Church, P.O. Box 91, Jackson, SC 29831.
