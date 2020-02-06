|
|
Bettie Lou Taylor
Grovetown, GA—Bettie Lou Taylor, age, 77, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in South Harlem Memorial Gardens with Terry Norman officiating. Family and friends will assemble at the graveside.
Mrs. Taylor was born in Uriah, Alabama and was proud of her Poarch Creek Indian heritage. She moved to the Grovetown are eight years ago to be with her son and his family.
Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Joseph Moody (Melanie) and Michael Moody; one sister, Shirley Roberts; Grand-children, Lee Crews (Megan) and Melissa Thomas (Tony); one great-grandson, Jayce Crews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George E. and Maggie Jacobson; her husband, Loy Moody, a brother, Charlie Jacobson and a sister, Vera Corley.
The Augusta Chronicle - 2/8/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2020