Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Bettina Auman Colburn


Bettina Auman Colburn Obituary
Mrs. Bettina Auman Colburn, age 78, entered into rest Monday, March 18, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday, March 22, 2019 at North Augusta Seventh Day Adventist Church, 806 Tyler Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841, with Pastor Ben Rueda officiating.

Family members include her husband, Danny Howard Tucker, Sr., and three brothers, Donald Auman (Doris) of Middleburg, PA, Russell James Auman of Sunbury, PA, and William Auman of Shamokin, PA; three sisters, Dolores Shaffer of Mt Pleasant Mills, PA, Joann Hendricks of Liverpool, PA, and Ruby Baney (James) of Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd Martinez Ga. 30907 (706) 863-6747
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019
