Ms. Betty Adams Stallings, age 87 of Beech Island, S.C., entered into eternal rest at University Hospital with her family by her side, on Monday, July 15, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Busbee; a son, William (Dorothy) Stallings; five sisters, Shirley Rutland, Rachel Parish, Marion Thornburd, Frances Barton and Mary Alice Powell; two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, T. O. and Lucille Wilson Adams. She was born in and was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S.C. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She loved her family and her dog, Dot, with all her heart. She shall be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she touched during the 87 years that God granted her on this earth. Death cannot destroy precious memories, and she shall live on forever in the hearts of her loved ones. Earth's loss is truly Heaven's gain. A graveside service, celebrating her life and homegoing, will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Bath, S.C. today, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Mark Canipe officiating. Memorials, in her honor, may be made to , Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 17, 2019