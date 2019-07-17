Home

POWERED BY

Services
Napier Funeral Home
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Bath, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Stallings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Adams Stallings


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Adams Stallings Obituary
Ms. Betty Adams Stallings, age 87 of Beech Island, S.C., entered into eternal rest at University Hospital with her family by her side, on Monday, July 15, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Busbee; a son, William (Dorothy) Stallings; five sisters, Shirley Rutland, Rachel Parish, Marion Thornburd, Frances Barton and Mary Alice Powell; two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, T. O. and Lucille Wilson Adams. She was born in and was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S.C. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She loved her family and her dog, Dot, with all her heart. She shall be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she touched during the 87 years that God granted her on this earth. Death cannot destroy precious memories, and she shall live on forever in the hearts of her loved ones. Earth's loss is truly Heaven's gain. A graveside service, celebrating her life and homegoing, will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Bath, S.C. today, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Mark Canipe officiating. Memorials, in her honor, may be made to , Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now