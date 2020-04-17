Home

Betty B. Mooneyham

Betty B. Mooneyham Obituary
Betty B. Mooneyham
Augusta, GA—Betty B. Mooneyham, 89, wife of the late L.W. "Bill" Mooneyham, entered into rest Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Doctors Hospital.
Private graveside services were held from Hillcrest Memorial Park with Reverend Stephen Croft officiating.
Mrs. Mooneyham, daughter of the late Ruby Leona McDaniel Letbetter and William Blankenship, was a bookkeeper with Georgia Railroad Bank and Trust and also worked in the Probate Court under Judge Pope. She was a lifelong member of Central Christian Church and a longtime member of Helping Hands and Golden Agers.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, T. J. Blankenship and Robert F. Letbetter.
She is survived by her daughters, Jane Piscitello (Vince), of Florida, and Valerie G. Mooneyham, of Augusta, and a special niece, Dianne Bishop, of Augusta.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands of Central Christian Church, 220 Crawford Ave, Augusta, GA 30904.
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/19/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020
