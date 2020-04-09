|
Betty Bell
Blythe, GA—Mrs. Betty Jean Bell, age 78, of Blythe, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in the Gibson Health and Rehabilitation.
Private graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, April 11, 2020 in the Gibson Church of God Cemetery with Rev. Stacy Williford and Rev. Josh Carswell officiating. Services may be viewed live at the Taylor Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Mrs. Bell was a native of Gibson and the daughter of the late John Luther Williams and Opal (Millie) Clark. She graduated from Gibson High School in 1960 and worked as a waitress at the Sunshine Bakery in Augusta for more than 20 years and was a member of the Gibson Church of God.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Melvin Williams, and is survived by her daughter, Sheri (Bo) Williams of Keysville, sisters, Joyce Smith, Wanda (Gerald) Davis, and her brother, Bobby (Teresa) Williams, all of Gibson, granddaughter, April (Jesse) Burough, and great-granddaughter, Natalee Davis, both of Blythe, and many precious nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Gibson is in charge of arrangements.
