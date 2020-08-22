1/1
Betty Bush Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Bush Smith
North Augusta, SC—Services for Mrs. Betty Bush Smith, 85, who entered into rest August 22, 2020 will be conducted Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock from Sweetwater Baptist Church, Dr. Paul W. Noe officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mrs. Smith was a native of Graniteville, SC. She was a longtime member of Fairview Presbyterian Church and Sweetwater Baptist Church. Mrs. Smith retired from the City of North Augusta as an accounting clerk after many years of service. She was preceded in death by her husbands, John Ralph Jones and John L. Smith, Jr.; parents, Harold and Roxanne Bush; brother, Harold Bush, Jr.
Survivors include her daughter, Carla (Don) Price; son, Michael (Chanda) Jones; four grandchildren, Meagan, Brandon, Rachel and Crystal.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 113 Redbud Lane, Augusta, GA 30907.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Please visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sweetwater Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Service
11:00 AM
Sweetwater Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved