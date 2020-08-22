Betty Bush Smith
North Augusta, SC—Services for Mrs. Betty Bush Smith, 85, who entered into rest August 22, 2020 will be conducted Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock from Sweetwater Baptist Church, Dr. Paul W. Noe officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mrs. Smith was a native of Graniteville, SC. She was a longtime member of Fairview Presbyterian Church and Sweetwater Baptist Church. Mrs. Smith retired from the City of North Augusta as an accounting clerk after many years of service. She was preceded in death by her husbands, John Ralph Jones and John L. Smith, Jr.; parents, Harold and Roxanne Bush; brother, Harold Bush, Jr.
Survivors include her daughter, Carla (Don) Price; son, Michael (Chanda) Jones; four grandchildren, Meagan, Brandon, Rachel and Crystal.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 113 Redbud Lane, Augusta, GA 30907.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Please visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
