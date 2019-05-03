|
Betty Dean Iacocca, 84, entered into rest May 1, 2019 at her residence. Born on August 25, 1934 in Henderson, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert John Iarocci, Sr., and her granddaughter Heather LeBlanc Stewart.
She is survived by her children Marylyn Iarocci LeBlanc, Gilbert John Iarocci, Jr (Bonnie), sister Tina McAtee Todd, brother Marvin McAtee. Grand children Renee Joseph LeBlanc, III (Joey), Aaron John LeBlanc, Gilbert John Iarocci, III (Michelle), Jessica Lauren Iarocci, great grandchildren Victoria Stewart Portwood (Bart), Lauren Elise Stewart, Caitlin Amanda Stewart, Aspen LeBlanc, Renee Joseph LeBlanc, III (Jose), great great grandchildren, Wyatt Portwood, Kelton Stewart. Nieces Tina Roberts Spears, Gwendolyn Roberts Biggerstaff.
She was married September 1, 1949 until his death in 1990. She was resident of Augusta for 60 years and a member of Faith Bible Chapel. She was devoted Christian who treasured time with her family and friends.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 am at Westover Memorial Park with Reverend Ray Turner officiating.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 3, 2019