Betty Darlene Parker
Harlem, ga—Betty Darlene Hicks Parker, 65, loving wife of Donald Parker, Sr., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 13, 2019 at Doctors Hospital of Augusta.
A Celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Silver Run Baptist Church with the Rev. Roland Galloway and Rev. Jerry Pitman officiating.
Darlene was born in Florida to the late Robert and Marie Hicks and was a longtime employee of Ruby Tuesday Restaurant. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Donald Parker, Sr.; three sons, Kevin Parker (Mindy), Donald Parker, Jr. (Patsy) and Chad Smith; three daughters, Amanda Bowling (Trey), Audrey Peace (Robbie) and Angela Parker; three brothers, Gerald Hicks, Bryon Hicks and Raymond Hicks; two sisters, Charlene Beckham and Suzie Florer; 10 grand-children and 4 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of service at the church.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/16/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 16, 2019