Betty Denise Ortega
Columbus, GA—Mrs. Betty Denise Ortega entered into rest on September 26, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA. Survivors are her husband, Freddy Ortega; sons, Corey (Jerrica) Scott, Thaddeus (Shameise) Scott, Darius (Amy) Scott; mother, Moretha Rainwater; brothers, Terry Goff, Linnell Goff; sister, Janice Goff; grandchildren, KeShawn Rolland, Brianna Scott, Ja'Naaiya Williams, Kailyn Molina-Scott, Kaivin Molina-Scott, Warren Scott, Joy Scott; and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/01/2019
