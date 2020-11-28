1/1
Betty Dickson Ledbetter
Betty Dickson Ledbetter
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Thursday, November 26, 2020, Betty Dickson Ledbetter, 90, wife of the late James H. Ledbetter.
Betty was a native of York, SC where she learned to sew at a young age at her parents' garment plant. She continued to use her sewing skills through out her life, working at various places during her career. Betty loved being with her family at Shapers Hair and Nail Salon, she enjoyed camping with family and was a lover of animals. Lovingly referred to as "Boss", Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Family members include her daughters: Mary Kelly (Randy), Lora Pitts (Jeff); grandchildren: Heidi Key (Saran), Heather Stewart, Taylor Wooten, Chad Kelly (Cameron), Jimmy Kelly; great-grandchildren: Savannah Snider, Sierra Snider, Lisa Snider, James Lockamy, Shell Gaither, Meredith Kelly and Catherine Kelly. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Shelly Hopkins and grandson, Keith Kelly.
A memorial service will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Crossroads Fellowship with Pastor Taylor Sines officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday prior to the service from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the local animal rescue That's What Friends Are For, Inc., P.O. Box 9490, Augusta, GA 30916-9490 or www.ThatsWhatFriendsAreFor.org.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
