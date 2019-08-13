Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Elizabeth Campbell


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Elizabeth Campbell Obituary
Betty Elizabeth Campbell
Harlem, Georgia—Betty Elizabeth Morris Campbell, 82, wife of the late Samuel Campbell, entered into rest on Monday, August 12, 2019, at her residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 in the Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel with the Reverend Polly Davis officiating.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Randal Davidson and step-son, Ricky Campbell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Campbell was preceded in death by her husband Sam Campbell, her son, Richard Odell Davidson and her children's father, Franklin Odell Davidson.
The family will receive friends on Friday in the Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel immediately following the service.
Please visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/14/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now