Betty Elizabeth Campbell
Harlem, Georgia—Betty Elizabeth Morris Campbell, 82, wife of the late Samuel Campbell, entered into rest on Monday, August 12, 2019, at her residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 in the Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel with the Reverend Polly Davis officiating.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Randal Davidson and step-son, Ricky Campbell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Campbell was preceded in death by her husband Sam Campbell, her son, Richard Odell Davidson and her children's father, Franklin Odell Davidson.
The family will receive friends on Friday in the Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel immediately following the service.
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/14/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2019