Betty Erline Wise
Augusta, Ga—Mrs. Betty Wise, 86, entered into rest on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Stevens Park Rehab Center.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Platt's Crawford Avenue Chapel prior to the service on Monday from 12:00 until 1:30.
Mrs. Wise retired from University Hospital after 43 years of dedicated service. She was a member of Grace Baptist Fellowship and will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed by all.
She is survived by her daughters; Debra Wise and Lynn Wise, her grandchildren; DeDe Wilson (Bryan), Joanna MacDonald (Jeff) and Christy Kirkland (Jason), as well as seven great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren and a lifelong friend, Betty Curry. She was preceded in death by her sons; Jerry and Wayne Wise.
Pallbearers will be Jason Kirkland, Jeff MacDonald, Bryan Wilson, Gage Kirkland, Zack Metcalf and Tyler Wilson.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
