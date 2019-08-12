Home

Betty Faulkner Brown


1927 - 2019
Betty Faulkner Brown Obituary
Betty Faulkner Brown
North Augusta, SC—Memorial Services for Mrs. Betty Faulkner Brown, 92, who entered into rest August 10, 2019, will be conducted Friday morning at 11 o'clock in the Posey Funeral Chapel. Rev. Tommy Wilkes and Mr. Lark Jones officiating.
Mrs. Brown was a native of Augusta, having made the Belvedere-North Augusta area her home for the past 65 years. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Belvedere, the Aiken County Home Demonstration Club and the Augusta Needle Point Guild. Mrs. Brown was predeceased by her husband, Clyde W. Brown, a brother, William "Billy" Faulkner and a grandson, Austin Watson.
Survivors include three daughters, Teresa (Richard) Key, Burnsville, NC, Christy (Lark) Jones, North Augusta and Kimberly (Tom) Anderson, Lexington, SC; a son, C. Russell (Vicki) Brown, Aiken; six grandchildren, Brad (Bliss) Harley, Virginia (Will) Adams, Tyler Jones, Lauren (Ruth) Parr, Phillip (Emily) Warr and Josh (Amber) Brown; ten great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2019
