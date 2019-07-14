Betty H. Reed, 87, entered into rest Friday, July 12, 2019. She was the loving wife of 56 years to the late Wendell J. Reed.



Betty was born in Stapleton, GA. She was raised in Augusta and graduated from Tubman High School in 1950. She worked at Bell South for 35 years as a switch board operator. Betty was a member of Pine View Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents: Johnnie Howard and Rubye and Larry Carter; brother: Jack Howard. She is survived by her dear friend: Jennifer Holton.



Funeral services will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet and Son with Rev. Tom Kalliokoski officiating. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105, or The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta, 1442 Harper St., Augusta GA 30901.



The family will receive friends Monday, one hour prior to the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.