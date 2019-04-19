|
Mrs. Betty H. Lake, 69, of Howard Rd., Thomson, Ga entered into rest April 17, 2019.
Mrs. Lake, a lifelong resident of Thomson, was the daughter of the late Foster Marshall Howard and the late Lois Milford Howard. She graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Home Economics and Art. She later attended Augusta College where she earned a Master's Degree and Teacher Certification. Mrs. Lake taught first grade at Dearing Elementary School for 20 years and was a Special Dietitian for the Medical College of Georgia. She was a member at Thomson First United Methodist Church, a children's Sunday school teacher, a member of the Mary Claire Neal Service Group and of the First United Methodist Women. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lake was predeceased by two sisters, Martha Deariso and Pat McGill.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 47 years, Boyd Lake; sons, Matt Lake (Heather) of Cumming, GA, Drew Lake (Mary Beth) of Marietta, GA, and Nathan Lake of Gainesville, GA; sisters, Ruth McCorkle of Thomson, GA and Ann Davis Jones of Cream Ridge, NJ; and 4 grandchildren, Case Lake, Jack Lake, Marshall Lake, and Gene Lake.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Westview Cemetery with Rev. Ronny Brannen officiating.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Betty H. Lake.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2019