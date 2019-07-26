|
Betty Inez Moore
Washington, Ga.—Miss Betty Inez Moore, 79, of Laprade St., passed away Friday morning, July 26, 2018, at the Quiet Oaks Health Care Center in Crawford.
Miss Moore was born in Washington and had lived there all of her life. She was the daughter of the late B. H. and Henrietta Buff Moore, and was a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
She is survived by one sister, Jean Steed, and husband, Bill, of Washington; one brother-in-law, Gene Blackmon, of Washington; and by several nieces and one nephew.
Funeral services will be 2:30pm Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church with Rev. Virginia Best officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The family will briefly receive friends at the church for one-half hour prior to the service (2:00-2:30pm) on Sunday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Zion
Cemetery Fund, c/o Tommy Dunnaway, 1137 Big Cedar Rd., Washington, GA 30673.
Hopkins Funeral Home in Washington is in charge.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/27/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 27, 2019