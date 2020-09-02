Betty J. Hampton
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Betty J. Hampton entered into rest on Monday, August 31, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens at 10:30 a.m. She is survived by her husband, Willie Joe Hampton; daughters, Shondra (Glennard) Scott, Christy (Roderick) Gray, Tisa (Pertis) Williams; son, Floyd (Susan) Green III; stepdaughters, Tonya (Wallace) Grubbs, Fallon Hampton, Tonya Lynn (Shion) Staley; stepsons, George (Tiaa) Nelson, Lamont Carrie; brothers, Glen (Ella) Dinkins, John Page; sister-in law, Dorothy Williams; nine grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. There will be a visitation on Friday from 1-5 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/03/2020