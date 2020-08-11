Betty J. Long
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Saturday, April 18, 2020, Betty J. Long, 87, wife of the late Paul A. Long. The family held a graveside service on April 21, 2020.
Betty was a native of Holly Pond, AL and lived in Augusta since 1960. She worked for many years at the Augusta College Bookstore. Betty was a loyal member of the Trinity-on-the-Hill UMC; she sang in the choir for many years and loved being a member of the Damren Sunday School class. In her younger years she enjoyed bowling, sewing and collecting "beanie babies".
For the past seven years, Betty lived at Augusta Gardens and enjoyed dear friends there. When the bus was headed for an outing, Betty was on it. She was a devoted wife and mother who dearly loved her grandchildren, her church and the Lord. As her graveside marker states, she was "one of a kind".
Family members include her son, Dr. Michael H. Long and his wife, Terri; daughter, Paulette Long and her husband, Chris Knopp; grandchildren: Amy (Marshall) Howard, Andrew (Katie) Long and Taylor (Nina) Long; great grandchildren: Anslee, Adelle and Drey Long; Kai, Kellan and Keaton Howard; sisters Christine Varner, Novalene McDowell and Barbara Moore in Hartselle, AL as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 20 at 11 a.m. at Trinity-on-the-Hill UMC for immediate family only with Dr. Mike Cash officiating. Due to Covid 19, we encourage everyone to watch the service which will be available on Youtube live streaming at trinityonthehill.net
. Because of various health factors, the family will not receive visitors after the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Trinity-on-the-Hill UMC at 1330 Monte Sano Ave., Augusta, GA 30904.
