Mrs. Betty J. Perry
Trenton, SC—Mrs. Betty J. Goode Perry, entered into rest September 13, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital. Graveside services will be held 2 pm Monday, September 21, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, Johnston with the Rev. Scotty Burton officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Mrs. Perry, a native of Edgefield County was employed by Menardi Criswell, Trenton.
Survivors include four daughters, Angela D. Perry, Crystal G. (Robert) Langford, Jennifer M. Perry and Astrid T. Yeldell; a sister, Joanne Perry; two brothers, Albert Goode, Jr., and Howard Goode; four grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 1-6 pm Sunday at the funeral home. G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - September 19, 2020