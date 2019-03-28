Home

Betty J. Smith

Betty J. Smith Obituary
Sis. Betty J. Smith of Aug.Ga. entered into rest Fri. Mar. 22, 2019, @ University Hospital.

Funeral services will be Fri. Mar. 29, 2019 @ Good Shepherd Baptist Church.

She is survived by her three children, Tera Whigham, Juvette (John) Campbell, Travis Buchanan. One sister, Dorothy(Matthew) Weaver, two brothers, James Hammonds, John Whigham, one sister in-law Margorie (Calvin) Anderson,one brother in-law James Woods, Five grands and four great grands.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019
