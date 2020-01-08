Home

Betty J. (Harris) Steed

Betty J. (Harris) Steed Obituary
Betty J. Harris Steed
Augusta, GA—Ms. Betty Jean Steed entered into rest on January 1, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ellis Steed officiating. Burial will be at Lampkin Grove Baptist Church cemetery, Appling, GA. Survivors are her children, Patsy (Luis) Sevilla, Dennis Steed, Wanda Bryant, Marion (Brenda) Steed, Austin (Rhonda) Steed, Douglas (Denise) Steed, Ellis (Jessica) Steed, Patrick (Angie) Steed; sister, Maude Taylor; eighteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; a host of great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020
