Entered into rest Friday, February 22, 2019, Mrs. Betty Jane Cooper Stanford, 81, loving wife of the late Charles Dane Stanford.



Mrs. Stanford was a member of New Heights Baptist Church for nearly 20 years where she continued to grow stronger in her faith. Betty was loved by everyone she met.



Family members include: a daughter, Lisa Stanford Gee (John) and a grandson, Adam Joseph Gee. In addition to her husband, she is also predeceased by her son, William D. "Bill" Stanford.



The Family of Mrs.Stanford would like to give a special thanks to the compassionate ladies with ResCare HomeCare.



Funeral services will be held graveside, Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Lloyd Green officiating.



In leiu of flowers, donations may be made to smiletrain.org or your local animal shelter.



The family will receive friends Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com. Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary