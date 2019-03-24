The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Betty Jane LeJeune


Betty Jane LeJeune Obituary
Augusta, GA - Entered into rest Friday, March 22, 2019, Mrs. Betty Jane Allwhite Azar LeJeune, 82, loving wife of 32 years to Jean Paul LeJeune.

Family members, in addition to her husband, include her son: Bobby Azar (Sindi); daughters: Tammy Griffin (Jim) and Tina Azar; step-daughter: Carisse LeJeune-Bebensee; grandson: Travis Azar (Emily); great grandson: Price Azar; and aunt: Mildred Leverette. She is preceded in death by her mother, Bernita Chiasson Allwhite.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019
