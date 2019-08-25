|
Betty Jean Carter
Thomson, Georgia —Mrs. Betty Jean Carter, 84, of Sagamore Drive entered into rest August 25, 2019 at University Hospital.
Betty was born in Langley, SC to the late Eugene Pounds and the late Sara Abby Benson Pounds. She lived in the Winfield Community and Rousseau Creek Community for the past 49 years and was the retired co-owner and operator of Carter's Bait and Tackle. Betty was a faithful and devoted member of Sharon Baptist Church and kept the Nursery for over 20 years. She was also a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her son, Johnnie W. Carter; brother, Edgar "Bo" Pounds and sisters, Sallie Mae Lott and Pondy Nalley.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Johnnie "Pat" Carter; daughters, Betty Ann Rollins and Sarah Gail Carter; grandchildren, Heath Rollins, Chris Rollins and David Carter and 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, August 27th at the Sharon Baptist Church Family Life Center with Rev. Andy Collins officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Betty Jean Carter.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/26/2019
