Betty Jean Cowart, 81, wife of Charles David Cowart, entered into rest at her residence, March 23, 2019.
Mrs. Cowart, a native of Burke County, lived most of her life in the Augusta area. She was retired from Doctors Hospital where she worked in the ER. She was a member of Lumpkin Road Baptist Church where she worked in the nursery for 30 years.
Additional survivors include her daughters, Ann Cowart Stephens (Ron), Donna Cowart Turnbull (Rick), brother, Thomas W. Royal (Jean), and four grandchildren, Daniel, Joshua, Andrew Stephens and Taylor Turnbull, several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lumpkin Road Baptist Church with Reverend Don Stone officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Lumpkin Road Baptist Church or the CSRA Humane Society.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019