Betty Jean Douglas
1934 - 2020
Grovetown, GA—Mrs. Betty Jean Douglas, wife of the late James William Douglas, entered into rest on September 16, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday September 19, 2020 at 2 PM at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Minister John O' Dell officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Pm Saturday at the funeral home. Mrs. Douglas was born in Alabama on January 21, 1934 and was the daughter of the late Floyd and Bessie Weathers. Mrs. Douglas was a medical secretery for MCG and was an avid fan of Alabama Football. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother Jimmy Weathers and a sister Ann Shack. Survivors include her three sons Jerry Gregg (Patricia Ann) Douglas, Phillip Keith (Ellen S.) Douglas, and Richard William (Jane Elizabeth) Douglas, one sister, Billie Faye Jones, 9 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The American Cancer Society, 901 Greene St. Suite 5, Augusta GA 30901. The family would like to send a special thanks to Regency Hospice and all of Mrs. Betty's private caregivers. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd. Martinez, GA 30907 706-863-6747 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
SEP
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bellevue Memorial Gardens
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
