Betty Jean Douglas
Grovetown, GA—Mrs. Betty Jean Douglas, wife of the late James William Douglas, entered into rest on September 16, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday September 19, 2020 at 2 PM at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Minister John O' Dell officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Pm Saturday at the funeral home. Mrs. Douglas was born in Alabama on January 21, 1934 and was the daughter of the late Floyd and Bessie Weathers. Mrs. Douglas was a medical secretery for MCG and was an avid fan of Alabama Football. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother Jimmy Weathers and a sister Ann Shack. Survivors include her three sons Jerry Gregg (Patricia Ann) Douglas, Phillip Keith (Ellen S.) Douglas, and Richard William (Jane Elizabeth) Douglas, one sister, Billie Faye Jones, 9 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The American Cancer Society
, 901 Greene St. Suite 5, Augusta GA 30901. The family would like to send a special thanks to Regency Hospice and all of Mrs. Betty's private caregivers. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd. Martinez, GA 30907 706-863-6747 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
