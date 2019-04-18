Home

C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Episcopal Church
Betty Jean Hunter-Mims


Betty Jean Hunter-Mims
1949 - 2019
Betty Jean Hunter-Mims Obituary
Betty Jean Hunter-Mims entered into rest on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born on January 14, 1949, in Augusta Ga to Johnny Douglas Hunter, Sr. and Emma Wilkins.

Betty is survived by her three children, Abdul Hunter, Ahmed (Angel) Hill, and Michelle Mims; brothers Howard (Valerie) Hobbs, John Hobbs, Kelvin ( Angelia) Hunter, Anthony Hunter, Ken Hunter, Varian (Raquel) Hunter; sisters Ann Allen, Sylvia ( Ike) Antfield, Phyllis Bryant and Mary Richardson, ten grandchildren, 5 godchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and special friends.

Viewing will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at C.A. Reid funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2019
