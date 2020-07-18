1/1
Betty Jean King
Mrs. Betty Jean King
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Betty Jean King was born on September 7, 1941, and quietly passed on July 14, 2020.
Betty was born in Augusta, GA to the proud parents of Freddie Mae and James Jones, Sr. She was the second of five children born to the Jones'.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Freddie Mae and James Jones Sr., son Kenrick King; sister Barbara Ford; and a brother Ray Jones.
During her youth, she attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Augusta, GA, and later became a member of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Knoxville, TN until her death.
Betty graduated from Lucy Laney High School in 1959. In 2001, she received a B.S. Degree in Education, and in 2003 a M.S. Degree in Education from the University of Tennessee (UT). While attending UT as a non-traditional student and raising a young daughter, she earned the Golden Key International Honor Society Award for outstanding academic performance. With the encouragement of her youngest daughter, Olivia, she accepted her Award during the honors presentation ceremony.
In 1963, while volunteering at the United Services Organization (USO) in Augusta, GA, she met Adolphus King, who would become her husband of fifty four years, and later moved to Knoxville, TN. Together, they would purchase their first home on Porter Avenue and start a family. Fourteen years later, she moved with her family to Powell, TN where she resided for the next forty plus years raising five children as well providing care for multiple foster children assigned to Department of Children Services (Knoxville Region).
Betty worked as a Billing Clerk at Conagra in Knoxville for over ten years. She also worked in various service organizations until she returned to school to advance her education. Betty enjoyed dancing and listening to music.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving husband Adolphus King Sr.; two daughters, Tammy (Kailash) Kukreja, Knoxville, TN, Olivia King, Powell, TN; three sons, Roderick (Cassandra) King, Adolphus (Pamela) King, Jr., Evans, GA, Kevin King, Powell, TN; two brothers Roy Jones, Augusta, GA, and James Jones Jr., Carlsbad, NM; eight grandchildren, Tyler Jordan, Caitlin King, Manisha Kukreja, Danielle King, Alisha Kukreja, Spencer King, Tarun Kukreja, and Roderick King, Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Viewing, 3:00-6:00 pm, Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary - 2823 Martin Luther King Ave., Knoxville, TN 37914. Funeral services, 10:30 am, Monday, July 20, 2020, at Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. Burial services, at 1:00 pm at Knoxville National Cemetery.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
The Augusta Chronicle - July 19, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 18, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lynda Lee
July 17, 2020
So sorry to hear about Aunt Bettys passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Alicia Kessey
Alicia Kessey
Family
July 17, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Alicia Kessey
July 17, 2020
Prayers to family and friends...Mrs. King was a beautiful woman with a kind and gentle spirit...
Lynda Lee
Family
July 17, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Bettys passing, such great and loving person. Keeping the family in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.
Cleola Staples
Acquaintance
July 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
