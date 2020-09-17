1/1
Betty Jean Muns
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jean Muns
North Augusta, SC—Jackson, SC—Private Graveside Services for Mrs. Betty Jean Muns, 84, who entered into rest September 16, 2020, will be conducted in the Jackson Memorial Park. Reverend Brian Henderson officiating.
Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mrs. Muns was a native of Blackville, SC, having made Jackson her home for the past 56 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jackson. Mrs. Muns was a textile worker having been employed by Coordinated Apparel until its closing and then retired from the Depot in Jackson. She enjoyed working in her yard with her flowers. Mrs. Muns was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Robert C. Muns, parents, Sam and Eva Hutto, a sister, Barbara Ann Moore and four brothers, Sam B. Hutto, Jr., Harry A. "Bubba" Hutto, Clyde F. Hutto and Ronnie Hutto.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Muns Jarvis and her fiance', Jerry Jackson; two grandchildren, Robin (Kevin) Dixon and William H. "Trey" (Kayla) Lariscy; two great grandchildren, Abby Dixon and Hampton Lariscy; a sister, Loretta Muns; a brother, Tommy Hutto; a sister-in-law, Connie Hutto; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Jackson, P.O. Box 130, Jackson, SC 29831.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/18/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved