Betty Jean Palmer
Augusta, GA—Ms. Betty J. Palmer entered into rest on Friday, October 16, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are her son, Roosevelt Palmer; brothers, William Palmer, Larry Palmer; sister, Catherine Palmer; and a host of other relatives. Ms. Palmer may be viewed on Thursday at the funeral home from 1 to 5 p.m. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
