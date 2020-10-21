1/1
Augusta, GA—Ms. Betty J. Palmer entered into rest on Friday, October 16, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are her son, Roosevelt Palmer; brothers, William Palmer, Larry Palmer; sister, Catherine Palmer; and a host of other relatives. Ms. Palmer may be viewed on Thursday at the funeral home from 1 to 5 p.m. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
OCT
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Memorial Garden
