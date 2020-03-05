Home

Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Betty Jean Smith Jennings


1941 - 2020
Betty Jean Smith Jennings Obituary
Mrs. Betty Jean Smith Jennings
Harlem, GA—The Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Betty J. Smith Jennings, 78, of Harlem will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Harlem with pastor, Rev. Daniel Ramsey, Jr., Eulogist and Rev. Michael A. Ford, Presider. Interment: Second Mt. Moriah Memorial Cemetery, Harlem. Repast: New Holt BC Fellowship Hall, Harlem. Initial public viewing of the body will begin on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 12-8:00 p.m. with the family receiving relatives and friends at the funeral home from 7-8:00 p.m. Public viewing of the body will resume on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in repose from 1-2:00 p.m. at the church for additional public viewing. The funeral procession will leave 518 Lamkin Road, Harlem at 1:30 p.m.
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/06/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020
