|
|
Mrs. Betty Jean Smith Jennings
Harlem, GA—The Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Betty J. Smith Jennings, 78, of Harlem will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Harlem with pastor, Rev. Daniel Ramsey, Jr., Eulogist and Rev. Michael A. Ford, Presider. Interment: Second Mt. Moriah Memorial Cemetery, Harlem. Repast: New Holt BC Fellowship Hall, Harlem. Initial public viewing of the body will begin on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 12-8:00 p.m. with the family receiving relatives and friends at the funeral home from 7-8:00 p.m. Public viewing of the body will resume on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in repose from 1-2:00 p.m. at the church for additional public viewing. The funeral procession will leave 518 Lamkin Road, Harlem at 1:30 p.m.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/06/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020