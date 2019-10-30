Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Betty Willis
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
Betty Jean Willis
Augusta, Ga.—Ms. Betty Jean Willis entered into rest on Friday, October 25, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rickey Dent officiating. Burial will follow at Southview Cemetery. She is survived by her sons, Eddie Johnson, Michael Johnson and Mark (Shunte') Dugar, nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives. Ms. Willis may be viewed on Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2019
