Betty Jo Booker
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Sunday, October 27, 2019, Mrs. Betty Jo Booker, 80, loving wife of Bill Booker.
Betty Jo was a native of Swainsboro, GA but grew up in Portal, GA. Before working with Bill in Real Estate she worked in the Insurance department for 27 years at Blanchard & Calhoun.
Family members, in addition to her husband, include her sister: Barbara Allen and husband Rev. Thomas Allen of Richmond, VA; and brother-in-law: Glenn Mitchell. She is preceded in death by her sister, Billie Mitchell and brother, Doy Williams.
The memorial service will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Fr. Damian Higgins, assisted by Rev. Zack Claxton, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southeast Hospice, 1203 George C. Wilson Dr. Suite A, Augusta, Georgia 30909
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 4:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
