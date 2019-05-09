The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Betty Jo Jackson McLeod


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Jo Jackson McLeod Obituary
Entered into rest Monday, May 6, 2019, 87, Betty Jo Jackson McLeod.

Family members include: her children: Crawford James Jackson; Yvonne Jackson Thompson (Hiram); and the late Wanda Ann Jackson; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband James E. Jackson, her second husband Richard McLeod and all 7 of her siblings.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet and Son Chapel with Bishop Hohneke conducting. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends Friday at 10:30 A.M., a half hour prior to the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 9 to May 10, 2019
