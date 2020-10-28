Ms. Betty Jo Johnson-Crooms
Odenton, MD—Celebration of life services for Ms. Betty Jo Johnson-Crooms, 76 of Odenton, MD, a native of McDuffie County, GA will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Mt. Aldred C.M.E. Church, Warren County, GA with the Rev. Dr. Paul Gardner, Jr. Pastor,Officiating. Viewing held: Thursday, Oct. 29,2020 / 12-7:00 pm; Friday, Oct.30,2020 / 8:30-9:30 am at the funeral home. Family and friends assemble at the cemetery at 10:45 am. Thomson Funeral System,Thomson in charge.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/29/2020