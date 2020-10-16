1/1
Betty Jo Shirley Hilliard
1935 - 2020
Grovetown , GA—Entered into rest on Thursday, October 15, 2020, Betty Jo Shirley Hilliard, 85, loving wife of Rufus Hilliard.
Mrs. Hilliard was a lifelong resident of Augusta. She began her career as a teller, eventually becoming a loan officer with C&S Bank and retiring from Bank of America. An avid bowler, Mrs. Hilliard also enjoyed playing softball and cross stitching. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was an excellent cook who enjoyed being surrounded by her family.
Family members in addition to her husband, include her sons: David R. Livingston (Robin), Stephen F. Livingston (Adell), Jay B. Livingston (Brenda); twin sister: Barbara Jean Morris; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; loving companion: Sadie. In addition to her parents: Joseph Shirley and Willie Stewart Shirley, she was preceded in death by her sister: Martha Francis Nikolai; brothers: J.W. Shirley and Clyde Shirley.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Rick Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 106 SRP Dr, Evans, GA 30809.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/18/20 10/19/20



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2020.
