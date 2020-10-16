Betty Jo Shirley Hilliard
Grovetown , GA—Entered into rest on Thursday, October 15, 2020, Betty Jo Shirley Hilliard, 85, loving wife of Rufus Hilliard.
Mrs. Hilliard was a lifelong resident of Augusta. She began her career as a teller, eventually becoming a loan officer with C&S Bank and retiring from Bank of America. An avid bowler, Mrs. Hilliard also enjoyed playing softball and cross stitching. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was an excellent cook who enjoyed being surrounded by her family.
Family members in addition to her husband, include her sons: David R. Livingston (Robin), Stephen F. Livingston (Adell), Jay B. Livingston (Brenda); twin sister: Barbara Jean Morris; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; loving companion: Sadie. In addition to her parents: Joseph Shirley and Willie Stewart Shirley, she was preceded in death by her sister: Martha Francis Nikolai; brothers: J.W. Shirley and Clyde Shirley.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Rick Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 106 SRP Dr, Evans, GA 30809.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
