Betty Joyce Lewis
Augusta, Georgia—Mrs. Betty Joyce Lewis, the wife of the late Willie M. Lewis, Sr. was born April 24, 1940 to the late Antoine and Edna Hardy, in Lake Charles, Louisiana. She entered into rest on September 29, 2020, in Augusta University Medical Center Augusta, GA.
She was preceded in death by her husband on August 31, 2020 and son on August 22, 2020.
Mrs. Lewis is survived by her daughter, Jo Ann Lewis, granddaughter, Megan I. Williams and brother, Leroy Hardy.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens, 3666 Deans Bridge Road, with Chaplain Brennan Francois officiating. Mrs. Lewis may be viewed Friday, October 23rd from 2 to 6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/23/20