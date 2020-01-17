|
Mrs. Betty Key Hamilton
Graniteville, SC—Mrs. Betty Jean Key Hamilton, entered into rest January 16, 2020. Funeral services will be held 12 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Evening Light Church of God with Elder Leroy Robinson officiating.
The remains will lie in state in the church at 11 am. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs Hamilton, a native of Aiken County was a member of Evening Light Church of God.
Survivors include four sons, Duncan A. (Angela) Hamilton, Johnnie L. Hamilton, II, Bruce Hamilton and Eric W. Hamilton; daughter-in-law, Angela V. Hamilton; sister, Annette Key; a devoted granddaughter, Donita (Dwayne) Hamilton-Singleton; four grandchildren, two great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 6-7 pm Monday at the funeral home. Friends may visit the residence.
