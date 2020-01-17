Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Evening Light Church of God
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Evening Light Church of God
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Key Hamilton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Key Hamilton Obituary
Mrs. Betty Key Hamilton
Graniteville, SC—Mrs. Betty Jean Key Hamilton, entered into rest January 16, 2020. Funeral services will be held 12 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Evening Light Church of God with Elder Leroy Robinson officiating.
The remains will lie in state in the church at 11 am. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs Hamilton, a native of Aiken County was a member of Evening Light Church of God.
Survivors include four sons, Duncan A. (Angela) Hamilton, Johnnie L. Hamilton, II, Bruce Hamilton and Eric W. Hamilton; daughter-in-law, Angela V. Hamilton; sister, Annette Key; a devoted granddaughter, Donita (Dwayne) Hamilton-Singleton; four grandchildren, two great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 6-7 pm Monday at the funeral home. Friends may visit the residence.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - January 18, 2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -