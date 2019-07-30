Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Betty L. Stone Jenkins

Betty L. Stone Jenkins Obituary
Mrs. Betty L. Stone Jenkins
Hephzibah, GA.—Mrs. Betty L. Stone Jenkins, wife of Mr. Robert Jenkins, Sr., entered into rest Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in University Hospital.
Mrs. Jenkins retired from the Augusta Public Library.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Franklin Covenant Baptist Church, with Reverend James O. Strowbridge, presiding and Reverend Felix Bussey, eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Today, from 5 to 7 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 31, 2019
