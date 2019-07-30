|
|
Mrs. Betty L. Stone Jenkins
Hephzibah, GA.—Mrs. Betty L. Stone Jenkins, wife of Mr. Robert Jenkins, Sr., entered into rest Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in University Hospital.
Mrs. Jenkins retired from the Augusta Public Library.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Franklin Covenant Baptist Church, with Reverend James O. Strowbridge, presiding and Reverend Felix Bussey, eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Today, from 5 to 7 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 31, 2019