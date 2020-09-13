Betty L. Williams
Augusta, GA.—Mrs. Betty L. Williams entered into rest on September 9, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Southview Cemetery. She is survived by her children, Anthony (Lillie) Williams, Gary (Victoria) Williams, Freddie (Gail) Williams, Cynthia (Randolph) Tutt, Cheryl (Stanley) Clark, Sheila (Allen) Cook, Valerie Williams and Linda Williams; 14 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Williams may be viewed on Tuesday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
