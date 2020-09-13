1/1
Betty L. Williams
Betty L. Williams
Augusta, GA.—Mrs. Betty L. Williams entered into rest on September 9, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Southview Cemetery. She is survived by her children, Anthony (Lillie) Williams, Gary (Victoria) Williams, Freddie (Gail) Williams, Cynthia (Randolph) Tutt, Cheryl (Stanley) Clark, Sheila (Allen) Cook, Valerie Williams and Linda Williams; 14 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Williams may be viewed on Tuesday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
SEP
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Southview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
September 13, 2020
My dear friend (Betty),has been years since we shared hugs, smiles, or just enjoyed each other's company.thoughmiles apart, love you and RIP, my bff ❤
June Thomas
Friend
September 13, 2020
To the family you all have my deepest sympathy for Ms Betty was always a sweet person and she will surely be missed.
Idella Dunn-Heyward
Friend
