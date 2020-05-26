|
Betty Lee Inglett
Augusta, Georgia—Betty Lee Inglett, EdD, 89, eldest daughter of the late Wilfred Lee Inglett, Sr and the late Elizabeth Crouch Inglett died at home on May 24, 2020. She was a retired educator from the Richmond County School System, having served in the capacities of teacher, librarian, principal, and media specialist for Richmond county. She was a former member of the Augusta Country Club, the Iris Garden club, Alpha
Delta Kapa, the NEA, and the Retired Teachers Association. She was a communicant of St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
Betty was predeceased by her parents, her brother Wilfred Lee Inglett, Jr., and her brother Terry Cecil Inglett. She is survived by her brother Ronald Victor Inglett (Donna Lee) of Augusta, GA, and sisters, Joanne Inglett Craft (Vernon) of Pawleys's Island, SC, and Carol Inglett Evans of Greenville, SC. She is also survived by her sister-in–law Bobbie B. Inglett of Augusta, GA, former brother-in- law J. Michael Evans (Jeffrey Dooley) of Greenville, SC. Other survivors are nieces Pam Inglett Bothwell (Jay) of Washington, DC and Sheri Inglett Johnson (David) of Martinez, GA and nephews Wilfred Lee Inglett III (Julie) of Martinez, GA, Joseph Michael Evans, Jr. of Cave Juction, OR, and Wilfred Sterling Evans (Amanda) of Charleston, SC. She is also survived by two great nieces and a great nephew. The family would also like to acknowledge her loving caregivers, Tiffany Hankerson, Harriett Bell, Sulon Allen, Quana Drayton, Dawn Walker, and Sabrina Dickson. Also, the family's thankfulness goes to Heartland Hospice for their loving assistance.
Graveside services for immediate family members will be held at Westover Memorial Park. The family requests that remembrances be made in her memory to the . A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 27, 2020