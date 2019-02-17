|
Betty Lightfoot Jones, 72, entered into rest on February 12, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11a.m. at First Shiloh Baptist Church with interment following at Belle-View Cemetery. Survivors are three children, Fredricka (Rodney) Jones, Bobby Jones, Michael (Crystal) Jones; siblings, Lurlia Hudson, Nelle Mobley, Dr. Elijah Lightfoot, Jr., Levon Lightfoot and Mark (Carolyn) Lightfoot; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on at the funeral home on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to MACH Academy, 1850 Chester Avenue, Augusta, GA 30906.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019