Betty Lou Chubb
1923 - 2020
Asheville, NC—Betty Lou Chubb, 97, departed this life on October 7, 2020 to live in eternity with the Lord. She died peacefully at Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community, Asheville, NC where she was a resident for many years.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Dr. Nicholas Chubb, Sr. Betty Lou was the daughter of Darlington A. Brown and Verna L. Brown (Wirtz) of Lewistown, PA. She was born June 14, 1923. She was a registered nurse and graduate of Bryn Mawr Nursing School and practiced as a nursing supervisor of Delivery Rooms and the Operating Room. During WWII, she sold war bonds and made bandages.
Betty Lou was a devoted and dedicated wife and mother. She is survived by her brother, Keith Brown, Virginia, and three children, Nick Chubb, Jr (Janet Niemi), Denver NC; Anne Chubb, Darien GA; Jonathan Chubb, Townsend GA; granddaughter, Michelle Froats, Travelers Rest SC; greatgrandchildren, Abigail McCready, Greenville SC; Ethan McCready, Travelers Rest SC, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Devoted in her faith she served for years as alter guild director, as a lay minister and as a member of Daughters of The King. She was affectionately called "Mother Elizabeth" by her close friends. She was a volunteer with the American Red Cross and an avid Penn State football fan. She loved exploring Alaska with her husband and with beloved friend, Barbara Eldridge.
She will be truly missed by all who knew her and remembered for her sense of humor, laughter, kindness, love of her teddy bears, chocolate, and dogs, and for her hugs, and beautiful smile.
A heartfelt thank you to the staff of Deerfield for their exemplary care, support and love over the years.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Danny Boone Employee Scholarship Fund or the Deerfield Residence Assistant Fund at: https://deerfieldwnc.org/deerfield-charitable-foundation/ or to the American Red Cross at: https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/ or Church of the Good Sheperd, Cashiers, NC at: https://www.goodshepherdofcashiers.com/ or to a charity of choice.
A private family service will be held at a future date.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and a memorial guest register is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/18/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
