Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Louise Douglas Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Louise Douglas Cook Obituary
Betty Louise Douglas Cook
Augusta, GA—Betty Louise Douglas Cook
Augusta, GA – Mrs. Betty Louise Douglas Cook wife of Reverend Paul Cook, passed on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M., Saturday, October 5, 2019, from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Dr. Michael Davenport officiating. Interment will be private.
She was born in York, AL to the late George and Ada Taylor Copeland. She was a homemaker and a member of Pineview Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her First husband James D. Douglas.
She is also survived by her children, Elaine Hutto of Hephzibah, Debbie Godwin of Downsville, LA, (the late Woodie Godwin), James D. Douglas, Jr., (Leanette) of Augusta; nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren and step grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, from noon until the hour of service.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/05/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now