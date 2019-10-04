|
Betty Louise Douglas Cook
Augusta, GA—Betty Louise Douglas Cook
Augusta, GA – Mrs. Betty Louise Douglas Cook wife of Reverend Paul Cook, passed on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M., Saturday, October 5, 2019, from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Dr. Michael Davenport officiating. Interment will be private.
She was born in York, AL to the late George and Ada Taylor Copeland. She was a homemaker and a member of Pineview Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her First husband James D. Douglas.
She is also survived by her children, Elaine Hutto of Hephzibah, Debbie Godwin of Downsville, LA, (the late Woodie Godwin), James D. Douglas, Jr., (Leanette) of Augusta; nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren and step grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, from noon until the hour of service.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
