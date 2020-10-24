Betty Lucille Zwemer
Evans, GA—Mrs. Betty Lucille Zwemer was born January 31, 1929 in Jamestown, New York, the daughter of Frank E. and Edith Johnson. In 1949 she married Dr. Thomas J. Zwemer and was wife and mother until her passing on October 22, 2020.
Betty was a devoted wife to her husband and his career in dental practice and academic administration at Loma Linda University and the Medical College of Georgia. During her life, Betty gave of her time and love to many groups including the Faculty Wives Club at the Medical College of Georgia, Peach State radio, and the Augusta Museum. She enjoyed playing the organ and sharing other musical gifts for her church and volunteering at elementary schools. A treasured memory of her service to others was her time spent holding newborns and reading to other young patients in the pediatric unit at MCG.
Betty is survived by her children: John T. Zwemer (Esther) of Brunson, South Carolina; Stephen J. Zwemer (Debbie) of Evans, Georgia; and Carol A. Campbell (Mike) of Evans, Georgia. Her grandchildren include Sally Ann Wolf (Jim) of Charleston, South Carolina; John T. Zwemer, Jr. (Amy) of Guyton, Georgia; and David J. Zwemer of Sparks, Nevada, James Campbell – Spickler (Naomi) of California. Her great-grandchildren include Madison Zwemer, Jackson Zwemer, and Blake Zwemer of Guyton, Georgia. Her surviving sister Helen Johnson Fearing resides in Portland, Oregon. Betty leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Betty is missed by her entire family who are grateful for her life and love. The family wishes to make special mention of the nurses and all the staff at Brandon Wilde of Evans, Georgia and Southeast Hospice for their care and considerations.
In lieu of flowers the family desires that friends and family make contributions to charities of their choice or to Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church of Augusta.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 29, from 1-2:30 PM at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. A private family graveside service will follow.
