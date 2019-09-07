|
Mrs. Betty Montgomery James
Augusta, Georgia—Mrs. Betty Montgomery James entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 6, 2019. Betty was born in Augusta, Ga to Vernon S. Montgomery and Margaret Rhodes Montgomery on August 10, 1934. Betty attended Tubman High School. Her senior year was at Richmond Academy when it became co-ed. After school, she went to work with Dr. Robert Anderson as a receptionist up until her retirement in March 2012.
Betty married the Late Bill James, together they had three sons.
Her survivors include her sons; Russell (Beckie) James, Barry (Melissa) James, Brad (Renae) James; grandchildren, Greg, Shands, Barrett and Ryan; and great-grandchildren Harley, Carden and Daniel.
The family will receive friends 6pm until 8pm, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Lumpkin Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 10am, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Elliott Sons, Pastor Forrest Page will be officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
