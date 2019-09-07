Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
2524 Lumpkin Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 793-0123
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Montgomery James


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Montgomery James Obituary
Mrs. Betty Montgomery James
Augusta, Georgia—Mrs. Betty Montgomery James entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 6, 2019. Betty was born in Augusta, Ga to Vernon S. Montgomery and Margaret Rhodes Montgomery on August 10, 1934. Betty attended Tubman High School. Her senior year was at Richmond Academy when it became co-ed. After school, she went to work with Dr. Robert Anderson as a receptionist up until her retirement in March 2012.
Betty married the Late Bill James, together they had three sons.
Her survivors include her sons; Russell (Beckie) James, Barry (Melissa) James, Brad (Renae) James; grandchildren, Greg, Shands, Barrett and Ryan; and great-grandchildren Harley, Carden and Daniel.
The family will receive friends 6pm until 8pm, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Lumpkin Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 10am, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Elliott Sons, Pastor Forrest Page will be officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/9/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now